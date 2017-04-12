Bhagwati staff refuses to go back to revamped building: RTI query

RTI reveals that more than 50% staffers who were moved to a Kandivli hospital do not want to return to new premises

Bhagwati Hospital

Five years and R43 crore later, medical staff have refused to work at the BMC’s revamped super-specialty Bhagwati Hospital in Borivli.

As much as 50 per cent of the staffers who were temporarily shifted to Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Hospital in Kandivli, while the revamp work was going on, have refused to return to Bhagwati, an RTI filed by one Chetan Kothari has revealed.

Owing to the acute shortage of manpower, the hospital has been violating several medical rules set by the government and MCI. Of the 430 staffers who were temporarily shifted to Ambedkar Hospital, 208 have refused to work at the revamped hospital that has a capacity of 110 beds. As a result, the hospital is suffering a serious manpower crunch.

"At the new hospital, because of the staff crunch, these staffers would have to work double shifts, increasing their burden, hence they don’t want to move. If the staff doesn’t want to come back, how will patients come?" Kothari asked.

Owing to shortage of staff, the hospital is now seen as violating government norms and is functioning without a single pathologist. The RTI also revealed that in the absence of pathologists, lab technicians have been signing reports that violate the norms of MCI and Bombay High Court.

As per a court’s ruling in 2005, only qualified pathologists, recognised by the MCI and the MMC, can certify pathology reports. “The administration is toothless and is unable to make the old employees turn to the revamped hospital, which is leading to violation of norms set by the medical council and the government,” Kothari said.