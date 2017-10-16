Bhandup West residents staying close to LBS Marg are scared that their buildings may go Ghatkopar's Siddhi Sai or Bhendi Bazar's Husaini Manzil way. Reason? Illegal construction, of course. They have alleged that shop owners whose structures were demolished as part of BMC's road-widening work have rebuilt dangerous and rickety buildings in the allotted space, which could endanger the residential dwellings right behind these.

In August, BMC's S ward had demolished the front part of five unauthorised shops on LBS Marg to make space as part of its road-widening work. Later, it allowed the shop owners to rebuild their structures in the rest of the area their premises had been standing on, with the conditions that they first fill the basement with concrete cement, level the ground and then construct on it, not more than 17.5 feet in height.



Owners of the five shops along LBS Marg, who were allotted space to rebuild their structures, have flouted norms in doing so, allege residents

Residents have alleged that despite the civic body giving clear instructions regarding the permissible height, shop owners have built the new structures 25-foot high. And they also haven't filled the basement with cement concrete, which further jeopardises the structures, as the foundation is weak.

Locals said they have filed back-to-back complaints against this in the local ward office, but till date, no action has been taken.

'All on deaf ears'

"There are residential buildings right behind the new shops, which have been built with cheap materials and without following norms. What if they tilt or collapse? The impact will be directly on our homes, endangering the lives of so many residents here. We haven't forgotten the Ghatkopar and Bhendi Bazar crashes. What if it happens to us?" asked Sachin More, 36, a resident, who has made several complaints against the shop owners' illegality, but in vain.

More alleged that both the S ward office staff and the deputy municipal commissioner have ignored residents' grievances.

"On September 1, I had sent a written complaint to the ward officer. I also raised this issue during the public grievances meeting of the BMC. Instead of immediate action, all I have got are hollow words," he added.

'BMC is taking action'

Contrary to residents' claims, civic officials, however, said they had already begun the process to take action.

"I have intimated S-ward staff to immediately address residents' grievances and issue a demolition order after examining the structures," said Narendra Barde, deputy municipal commissioner of zone VI.

Ward officer Santosh Dhonde told mid-day, "Two days back, our officials went to the spot to audit the structures. We are in the process of taking action."