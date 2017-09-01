Bhendi Bazaar building collapse: 33 dead, 47 people rescued and 15 injured in Mumbai



Rescue work in progress after a five storey building collapsed in Mumbai on Thursday. Pic/ PTI

The death toll in the worst building crash this monsoon here has increased to 33 with 10 others still feared trapped under the debris, the BMC Disaster Control said on Friday.

A total of 47 people have been rescued in the Bhendi Bazaar building collapse here.

At least 11 bodies were extricated from the rubble of the 117-year-old, six-storey Huseini Building, which had collapsed at 8.25 a.m. on Thursday.



Search and rescue operations are continuing to find the trapped people.



The Huseini Building on Maulana Shaukat Ali Road in the congested Bhendi Bazar in south Mumbai had been red-flagged as "dangerous" six years ago.



This is the first major building collapse after Tuesday's deluge in Mumbai and the second in five days after the Chandivali Crystal Business Park crash of August 26 claimed six lives.



Earlier, on July 25, 17 persons were killed when the Sai Darshan building crashed in Ghatkopar.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis announced an ex-gratia of Rs. 5 lakh for the kin of those who died in Bhendi Bazaar building collapse.

Taking stock of the situation the Chief Minister also assured that action would be taken in case of any negligence in the incident.

The Chief Minister visited the accident spot and also ordered a detailed enquiry into the matter.

"Action will be taken in case of any negligence. I am personally monitoring the situation," Fadnavis told the media here.

The Chief Minister also directed the Bombay Municipal Corporation (BMC) Commissioner to focus on immediate medical assistance to the injured persons.

The injured people have been admitted to the J. J. hospital for the medical treatment.



