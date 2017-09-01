Bhendi Bazaar Building Collapse: Relatives blame Burhani trust for lives lost

Say trust did not provide accommodation forcing them to continue living in building



Bhendi Bazaar Building Collapse

Locals and relatives of victims of the Hussaini Building collapse have blamed the Saifee Burhani Upliftment Trust (SBUT) for negligence that led to the tragedy. Thirty-four people died after the six-storey Hussaini Building collapsed on Thursday.

Locals alleged that SBUT did not provide alternative accommodation options or rent to tenants, which is why they were still living in the dilapidated structure. Anwar Bhojani, a local resident and relative of one of the deceased, said, "Three years ago, SBUT had got permission to demolish 180 buildings for cluster redevelopment. Hussaini was part of that, but the trust and MHADA let people stay there."

Shoeb Shaikh,who works for the NGO, International Human Right Committee for Protection, said, "As per section 95 of the MHADA Act, they are empowered to evict residents from dangerous buildings. It is a case of negligence."

According to MHADA officials, it had issued a demolition notice for the building in May 2016 to SBUT.

