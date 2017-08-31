Bhendi Bazaar building collapse: Three brothers trapped in debris

All those trapped in the building are brothers and between the age groups of 28 and 35. While two worked in the godown, the third was a cook in the hotel



Mohammed Nasir and Nasim Khan

When Nasim Khan received a phone call early this morning, he had little idea of the fate awaiting his friends. Khan, who resides in the vicinity of Pakmodia Street, got a call about a building collapse nearby. Like any curious local, he immediately made a dash to the spot, only to realise that the structure that had fallen like a pack of cards was the one where five of his fellow villagers worked.

Khan, who hails from Bhagwanpur village in Uttar Pradesh, said that his fellow villagers worked in a glass godown and hotel in the same building. "While two of the five were lucky as they had left the building just a few minutes before the incident, the others are still trapped inside," said an anxious Khan.

According to Khan, all those trapped are brothers and between the age groups of 28 and 35. While two worked in the godown, the third was a cook in the hotel.

Another local, Mohammed Nasir, 55, also had a narrow escape this morning. Nasir was cleaning the space in front of Hussaini building, when the incident occurred. "Because Bakri-Id is just two days away, I decided to clean the stretch around. While cleaning, I heard a loud noise; sensing something was wrong, I immediately ran away from the spot," he said, adding that one of his goats was also badly injured.

Nasir said that the building, which is over 100 years old, had been in a bad condition for a while. "I am thankful to God that I survived, but I'm praying for those trapped," he added.