Bhendi Bazar building collapse: 26-year-old dies in sleep

By A Correspondent | Mumbai | Posted 01-Sep-2017Now Available on the mid-day iOS App, Download Now

Rizwan Khan
Rizwan Khan

Name: Rizwan Khan
Age: 26 years

Rizwan, who died in the building collapse, had come to Mumbai when he was just 12 years old. As he could not find a job, Pankaj Jain, the owner of a mobile store in Musafir Khana market gave him work at his shop. When contacted, Jain said that even a day back Rizwan was very happy, as he had recently got married. His wife stays at her mother’s place in Balrampur, Uttar Pradesh.

Related photo story - Photos: 10 Gruesome images of the Bhendi Bazar building collapse
Photos: 10 Gruesome images of the Bhendi Bazar building collapse

Trending Video

Exclusive video: Lalbaugcha Raja in Mumbai on day 1

 

Download the new mid-day android app to get updates on all the latest and trending stories on the go https://goo.gl/8Xlcvr

MORE FROM JAGRAN

0 Comments

    Leave a Reply