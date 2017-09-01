Bhendi Bazar building collapse: 26-year-old dies in sleep



Rizwan Khan

Name: Rizwan Khan

Age: 26 years

Rizwan, who died in the building collapse, had come to Mumbai when he was just 12 years old. As he could not find a job, Pankaj Jain, the owner of a mobile store in Musafir Khana market gave him work at his shop. When contacted, Jain said that even a day back Rizwan was very happy, as he had recently got married. His wife stays at her mother’s place in Balrampur, Uttar Pradesh.

