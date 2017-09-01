Bhendi Bazar building collapse: Green corridor helped NDRF team reach spot in time



Cops created a green corridor for the NDRF team after the latter got stuck in the traffic on western express highway

What helped a team of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) reach the Hussaini building collapse site in Nagpada from Andheri within 75 minutes, was a green corridor created by the traffic police, after the unit got stuck in the peak-hour traffic of the western express highway.

Speaking to mid-day, Manoj Kumar Sharma, deputy commissioner of police (zone I), said, "Soon after the incident, which took place around 8.30 am, our team started the rescue operation with help from locals. We also told the BMC and fire brigade about it and they subsequently informed the NDRF."

"We sent our first unit comprising 45 people around 9.05 am. As there was heavy traffic on the western express highway, it took us 40 minutes to reach Vakola from the Andheri sports complex, where we are stationed. After we contacted the Mumbai traffic police, they set up a green corridor for us from Vakola to the accident spot. Later, at intervals of five minutes we sent the other teams," said Mahesh Nalavde, deputy commandant, NDRF.

He further said, "The green corridor helped us reach the site by 10.20 am. Otherwise it would have taken more than two hours. A total of 120 NDRF staff are undertaking rescue operations."

Quick response

According to sources, the traffic police created the green corridor within 10-15 minutes of the NDRF contacting them. The cops quickly coordinated the entire process and formed the corridor from Vakola to Nagpada.

45

Strength of first NDRF unit

