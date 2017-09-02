Bhendi Bazar building collapse: Search and rescue operation at crash site over

After more than 24 hours, the search and rescue operation at the site of the Hussaini building in Bhendi Bazar was declared over on Friday

After more than 24 hours, the search and rescue operation at the site of the Hussaini building was declared over on Friday.

The last body was recovered around 7.30 am yesterday, which was that of a worker in a sweet manufacturing unit. Around 4.30 am the body of a 20-day-old infant had also been recovered from the debris. Around 11 am Fire Brigade and NDRF declared the search operation over.

Besides the five families staying in the dilapidated building, there was a godown of SBUT, a tailor's shop, a sweets manufacturing unit and a catering unit.

A matter of life and death

Duo reaches for work early, dies

Name: Mohammad Akbal Mustakin Khan

Age: 35 years

Name: Abdul Khan

Age: 19 years

Both Akbal and Abdul, who were declared dead, were working in a catering office on the ground floor. On Thursday, Akbal's brother Mohamad Aziz and Abdul's uncle Fateh Mohammad claimed the bodies and took them to their native place.

Stuck under debris for two hours

Name: Gulam Gaus

Age: 28 years

Gulam Gaus said that he was trapped in the debris for close to two hours. He has suffered injuries in his legs, shoulder and back. Gaus, along with five others, was working in a godown owned by SBUT. He said that when they heard a loud noise, they rushed out to see what was happening. The building came crashing down on them.

Cupboard saves man's life

Name: Abdul Latif

Age: 46 years

Abdul Latif, who was working in a sweet manufacturing unit in the area at the time of the incident, has also suffered grievous injuries and is undergoing treatment at JJ Hospital.

33

No. of people who died

20

No. of those injured

90

No. of NDRF officials

200

No. of fire officials