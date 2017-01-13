Bhilai man does 1,000 push ups in 20 minutes, sets new world record

A resident of Bhilai in Chhattisgarh, Rohtash Choudhary, has set a new Guinness World Record by doing 1,000 pushups in 19 minutes and 20 seconds, on Thursday.

Choudhary earlier shared the record with a Canadian citizen. They duo had done 1,000 pushups in approximately 28 minutes in 2012. Speaking to ANI, Choudhary expressed happiness at having created the record.

He recalled that in 2007 he had a back problem due to which he was on bed rest for six months. However, after he recovered, he started doing yoga, which inspired him to do pushups.

