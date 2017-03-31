Bhiwandi corporator murder: Bloodthirsty cousin wanted Manoj Mhatre's severed head



Manoj Mhatre and Prashant Mhatre

Prashant Mhatre had planned the most gruesome death for his cousin and Bhiwandi corporator, Manoj Mhatre: His head severed and served to him.

Manoj succumbed to injuries after being shot at and brutally assaulted with knives by over seven men on his building premises on February 14.

His cousin and prime accused, Prashant, who bore a deep grudge against him and who was finally apprehended on Wednesday after being on the run for weeks, allegedly ordered his hired hitmen to bring back Manoj's head. "CCTV camera footage of the assault shows that the assailants were aiming for Manoj's head, but couldn't go through with it as the public gathered," said a senior officer from Thane police station.

The police have so far booked 20 persons under Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act charges. "Some of the 20 met and planned the murder, a few were at the crime spot, and others helped the accused abscond," said Raj Kumar Kothmire, inspector, anti-extortion cell, Thane police. The police now plan to arrest a man in Daman who offered refuge to Prashant.

The latest arrest - yesterday - was of Prashant's accomplice, Sujit Mhatre alias Bandya (38) from Bhiwandi. "Prashant and Bandya fired at Manoj, injuring him, in 2013. A case was then registered against Bandya and due investigation carried out. He is also involved in the murder," said NT Kadam, senior inspector of the anti-extortion cell. Bandya has been remanded in police custody till April 5.