Bhiwandi grocer's son bags 2nd national rank in CA finals

Just a few days away from his 22nd birthday, Bhiwandi boy Piyush Lohia received the best gift: a second rank in the national merit list of Chartered Accountancy (CA) examination. “I was expecting merit but seeing my name in top three comes as a nice surprise,” said Piyush, who has been attending to congratulatory calls from a stream of well-wishers.

The result of the CA finals was declared on Tuesday. While Piyush ranks second with score of 574/800, Eti Agarwal from Lucknow has topped the exam with 599/800. The CA final exam was held in November 2016 and Common Proficiency Test (CPT) was held in December. Both results were declared on Tuesday.

“I was working hard toward getting a good score in the examination. I am more than happy with the result,” Piyush told mid-day. He pursued his CA studies while attending Mulund College of Commerce. He scored above 80 per cent in his B.Com.

'Best career choice'

“I was studying for both until 2015, when I graduated and shifted focus to CA preparation. But I’d already started an articleship. Juggling all of it was difficult but I was able to manage well,” said Piyush who has been working with Gokhale and Sathe Chartered Accountants in Mahim for the past two-and-a-half years.

On why he chose CA, Piyush said, “It means good returns on investments. More than that, I love numbers. I have been good in maths and love to learn about investments.”

No pressure

Piyush is the elder amongst two sons of grocer Ramesh Lohia. The family of four reside at Anjur Phata Road near Bhiwandi station. “My mother is a housewife and father runs a small general store. However, there was no pressure on me from them to start earning or help the household. They always encouraged higher education. It is now my turn to take responsibility,” said Piyush. His younger brother is also pursuing CA.

Congratulations at work

Piyush received a grand congratulation at his workplace yesterday after the result. Firm’s founder-partner Jayant Gokhale said, “He is a studious and hardworking chap. Looking at his dedication, we knew he would do well.” He was to begin his holiday from yesterday. “We requested him to come to office as it is a great achievement and we wanted to congratulate him,” said Gokhale.