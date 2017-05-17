Bhiwandi hospital shocker: Doctors, nurse filmed patient on OT table

A 45-year-old doctor from Bhiwandi on Monday registered a sexual assault case against two doctors and a nurse for filming a video of his wife in the operation theatre and circulating it, while the nurse passed lewd comments on seeing the woman.

The incident took place in the operation theatre of Prime Hospital in Bhiwandi on May 12, between 4 pm and 6.30 pm. The accused are Dr. Manoj Badole, his consultant, Dr. Sarfarosh Ansari and nurse Afsana Khan. "We have registered a case against the three on a statement given by the victim's husband and will investigate the matter, and accordingly, take action against them," said Manoj Patil, DCP, Bhiwandi.

"The victim said she was undergoing an operation for a stomach ailment. Instead of covering her whole body and only keeping the part being operated upon open, she was covered from only waist up. The doctor took advantage of the situation and clicked photos of the woman's genitals. He then circulated the picture to Ansari and Khan," said a police officer from Bhiwandi police station.

"The woman could listen to the discussion and lewd comments. She also saw them clicking pictures. Badole's wife, who was also in the operation theatre, also passed a lewd comment. The woman then informed her husband," the officer added.

The case has been registered at Bhiwandi police station under sections 500 (defamation) and 509 (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman) of the Indian Penal Code and different sections of the IT Act.

