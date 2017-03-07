Bhiwandi locals come to rescue of students appearing for SSC exams

A motorist helps ferry a group of SSC students and their parents

Students from Bhiwandi, who were appearing for the SSC exams that began today, were worried about making it to the examination hall on time after auto unions called for a strike. But, several residents came forward to help them. "We requested the public, as well as other organisations, to come out in the morning with their vehicles to help children reach their exam centres," Manoj Patil, DCP, Bhiwandi zone, said.

Dr Kamal Jain, member of Bhiwandi Medical Practitioner's Association who dropped three batches of students to the exam centres, said, "I have been out since 9 am. Like me, many groups reached out to the kids."