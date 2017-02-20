Bhojpuri actor Ravi Kishan moves from Congress to BJP



Ravi Kishan



New Delhi: Bhojpuri actor Ravi Kishan, who has also starred in many Bollywood movies, joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Sunday in presence of party president Amit Shah. He had fought the 2014 Lok Sabha election on the Congress ticket from Uttar Pradesh's Jaunpur constituency.

Kishan, also a popular TV personality who was on the reality shows Bigg Boss in 2006 and Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 5 in 2012, said he joined the BJP because he wanted to focus on the people's development.

"I have come to the party which thinks for the poor and its focus is on development not on insulting others," Kishen told reporters here.

The actor belongs to Bisuin, a small village on the border of Varanasi in Jaunpur district of Uttar Pradesh.

Fellow actor and BJP Delhi unit President Manoj Tiwari accompanied Kishan to meet Shah at the party headquarters here on the occasion.

In 2014, the 43-year-old star had secured 4.25 per cent of the total votes polled in Jaunpur.