Bhopal gangrape: NCW urges for strict action against accused

The National Commission for Women (NCW) on Friday wrote to Madhya Pradesh Director General of Police (DGP) R K Shukla calling for strict action against the culprits of Bhopal gangrape.

The Commission also asked the DGP to initiate stringent steps against the police officials who refused to file complaint.

The NCW requested the police to apprise it about details of the case through fax or email.

Meanwhile, three of the four accused in the case were arrested today.

Speaking to media, Bhopal Inspector General of Police (IGP Law and Order) Makrand Deuskar said, "Three accused have been arrested and presented before the court. The fourth accused is absconding and search is on."

Earlier in the day, taking cognisance into the gangrape of a 19-year-old civil services aspirant, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan directed a fast-track trial into the case.

Chouhan also directed stringent action against the negligent policemen.

The incident took place on Thursday when the girl, who was returning home after attending her coaching class, was abducted by four men and allegedly gangraped.

Government Railway Police (GRP) Superintendent of Police, Anita Malviya informed that the culprits have been booked under sections 376 D (gang rape) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code at the GRP Police Station, on the basis of victim's complaint.