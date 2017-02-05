Bhopal man who killed partner murdered parents too: Police



Shweta Sharma



Bhopal: The Bhopal re­s­ident arrested for mu­r­dering his live-in pa­r­t­ner and entombing her body in his house has confessed to his pa­r­ents' murder too, police said on Saturday.

"Accused Udyan Das revealed during probe over the murder of Shweta Sharma that he murdered his parents in 2010 and interred the two bodies in their hou­se in Raipur, in a way similar to what he did in the case of Shweta," SPâÂÂSidhartha Bahuguna said.

He said a police team from Bhopal has been dispatched to Raipur to check the veracity of Das' statement regarding his parents' murder.