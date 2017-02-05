Bhopal man who killed partner murdered parents too: Police

Shweta Sharma
Bhopal: The Bhopal resident arrested for murdering his live-in partner and entombing her body in his house has confessed to his parents' murder too, police said on Saturday.
"Accused Udyan Das revealed during probe over the murder of Shweta Sharma that he murdered his parents in 2010 and interred the two bodies in their house in Raipur, in a way similar to what he did in the case of Shweta," SPâÂÂSidhartha Bahuguna said.
He said a police team from Bhopal has been dispatched to Raipur to check the veracity of Das' statement regarding his parents' murder.
