BHU violence: Addtional magistrates and police officers removed

Three additional city magistrates of Varanasi and two police officers were yesterday removed in connection with the lathicharge on students in the Banaras Hindu University and a high-level probe was ordered into the incident that has spiralled into a major controversy.

As opposition parties targeted the BJP over the police action on the campus, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP president Amit Shah spoke to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and asked him to address the issue at the earliest.



An FIR has been filed against unidentified policemen in connection with the lathicharge on Saturday night in which a number of students, including women, were injured, police officials said. At least two journalists were also injured in the police action. A case has also been registered against over 1,000 students in connection with the violence in the university, they said.

A press release from Varanasi's District Information office said three additional city magistrates, Manoj Kumar Singh, Sushil Kumar Gaund and Jagdamma Prasad Singh have been removed.

Circle Officer of Bhelupur, Nivesh Katiyar, has also been removed and has been replaced by Circle Officer of Kotwali Ayodhya Prasad Singh, police officials said.

Station Officer of Lanka Police Station Rajiv Singh has been removed and sent to police lines. Station officer of Jaitpura Police Station Sanjiv Mishra has been posted in his place, the officials said.

The police action took place on Saturday night after students, agitating against an alleged eve-teasing incident, wanted to meet the Vice Chancellor. "A committee has been constituted under the chief secretary. Necessary action will be taken on the basis of its report. The committee will see as to how the police had behaved and examine other aspects," Governor Ram Naik said in Lucknow yesterday.

