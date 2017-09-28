The Banaras Hindu University's Chief Proctor Prof O N Singh has resigned from his post, taking "moral responsibility" for the violence on the campus. Singh submitted his resignation to the vice chancellor on Tuesday night. The resignation was immediately accepted by the Vice Chancellor Girish Chandra Tripathi, officials said.



Police stand by a burning bike on the campus on the day of incident

A number of students, including women, and two journalists were injured in a baton-charge by the police in BHU where a protest on Saturday night against an alleged eve-teasing incident turned violent. An inquiry has been ordered into the violence on the campus. Professor M K Singh of the BHU Medical College has been given charge of the chief proctor, a press release from the BHU said.

The violence had erupted on the campus around last weekend after some students, protesting against the incident on Thursday, wanted to meet the varsity's vice-chancellor at his residence.