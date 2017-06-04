Bihar Class 12 topper Ganesh Kumar sent to 14 days judicial custody

A day after his arrest for forgery, Bihar's Class 12 Arts topper Ganesh Kumar was sent to to judicial custody for 14 days on Saturday.

"After produced in a local court here, Ganesh was sent to jail," said a district police official.

Earlier police had interrogated Ganesh on Saturday morning.

According to Patna's Senior Superintendent of Police Manu Maharaj, Ganesh has confessed during interrogation that he had fudged his age to appear in the Class 12 exams conducted by the Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB).

In a repeat of last year's events, the BSEB on Friday cancelled the result of Class 12 topper in the arts stream and arrested him for committing forgery, among other charges.