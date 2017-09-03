Bihar copycats hit the floor, photos go viral



One of the viral pics show pupils sitting in the veranda with books while answering an exam paper

Veer Kunwar Singh University (VKSU)âÂÂhas cancelled its Friday's BA Part II exam held at it's college in Ara following reports of mass cheating.



A picture of hundreds of examinees sitting on the floor of the college verandah with books and notes to write their examination had gone viral on the social media on Saturday.



Vice-chancellor Syed Mu­m­ta­z­uddin said the varsity has fixed September 20 as the next date for holding the exam for the cancelled papers and added that the centre superintendent has been replaced.



Education minister Krishnandan Verma has ordered probe into the incident.