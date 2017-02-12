Bihar toppers scam: Ruby Rai's father arrested

Patna: The Special Investigation Team (SIT) of Bihar Police probing the topper's scam on Saturday arrested the father of Ruby Rai, an accused, police said. The SIT with the help of local police in Vaishali district arrested Avadesh Rai, who has been absconding for over seven months after his involvement in the topper's scam surfaced last year.

"A team of SIT went to Ruby's house to attach the property of Avadesh Rai to put pressure on him to surrender, but much to its surprise, her father was found inside and arrested," a police official said.

Ruby Rai had topped last year's Class XII examination conducted by the Bihar State Education Board in humanities stream. She got into trouble after a sting by a television channel showed her giving ludicrous answers to elementary questions related to her school subjects.