Bike ambulances to be introduced in Delhi soon

The facility of "First Responder Bike Ambulance" will be introduced, to tackle the congested roads during peak traffic hours, in three districts of Delhi from January next year, an official statement said on Thursday.



Representation pic

The decision was taken in meeting chaired by Lt. Governor Anil Baijal to explore feasibility of improving emergency response services through introduction of the two-wheeler First Responder Vehicles to provide quick pre-hospital care response in congested areas, the statement said.

Health Minister Satyendar Jain, Delhi Police officials, and Medical Superintendents of a few hospitals were also present.

"To meet the requirement of medical assistance in congested areas and also to tackle the congested roads during peak traffic hours, there is a need to deploy First Responder Vehicles (two-wheelers) to complement and supplement the existing ambulances," the statement said.

These FRVs will be driven by trained paramedics, who will carry a basic first aid kit, medicines and other requisite items.

FRV paramedics would reach the site of requirement, assess the condition, provide first aid, if required and stabilize the medical condition of the needy person till arrival of ambulance at site.

The other likely benefits of FRVs include low operation and maintenance cost, increased chances of survival and stabilizing of the patient or accident victim.

This facility of FRVs will be introduced in three districts of East, North-east and Shahadara. In the first phase, 16 FRVs will be introduced

"It shall reduce the incidence of mortality and morbidity by ensuring that patients receive appropriate medical care within the golden hour," Baijal said in the statement.