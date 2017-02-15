Biker from Badlapur kidnapped, beaten over Rs 10,000 down payment

Victim, Ganesh Tiwari, managed to reach patrolling beat marshalls after escaping from the clutches of his captors



Badlapur businessman Ganesh Tiwari was beaten up for failing to give the remaining down payment for the bike he had bought

A 34-year-old businessman from Badlapur was kidnapped and assaulted by the owner of a bike showroom in Kalyan and his four assistants. The Kolshewadi police have registered a case and have arrested five people.

The complainant, Ganesh Tiwari (34), who takes contracts for housekeeping at Mahalaxmi Racecourse, alleged that the accused attacked him as he (Tiwari) had delayed in paying Rs 10,000 down payment due to business losses.

Also read - Mumbai crime: Man stripped and assaulted by money lenders commits suicide

Tiwari was rescued by two beat marshals patrolling the area.

Angry assault

It all started on Sunday evening, when Tiwari came to Chakki Naka, Kalyan (East), to meet a relative. He was told that the showroom owner, Ravi Patil, had been asking around for him, saying that he (Tiwari) owed him money, and that he would take away the bike he had sold if the cash was not paid.

"A few months ago, I had bought a motorcycle on loan; the down payment was Rs 30,000. I had paid Rs 20,000. I visited his office on Sunday around 10 pm. He demanded the rest and said I had made him run behind me for the last month for this," said Tiwari, adding that he had then assured Patil that he would soon return the motorcycle.

"I had been paying the monthly installment of Rs 2,800. But due to losses in my business, I couldn't pay the remaining down payment. He asked me to sit in his Innova and took me to Manpada circle. He and his assistants started assaulting me. I told them that I had rented the bike out to a person in Kalyan for cash. They asked me to take them to the place where the bike was likely to be. When on visiting the place, the bike wasn't found, they started beating me again," added Tiwari.

Nick of time

The two beat marshals from Mahatma Phule police station, Eknath Patil and Sachin Bhalerao, were patrolling the area and saw the car parked by the roadside.

Tiwari said, "The two constables initially left. When they returned to the spot, I made a break for it - I pushed the person sitting next to me and managed to get out of the car and go to the policemen. After I told them everything, they took me to Rukmini Bai hospital and the accused to the police station."

The Mahatma Phule police sent the accused to the Kolshewadi police as the incident had taken place in the latter's jurisdiction.

Sub-inspector Manoj Gadade, who is investigating the case, said, "We have arrested Ravi Patil and his four assistants and also seized the cars - Innova and Swift - used in the kidnapping. They were produced in a court on Monday and remanded in custody for two days."

The arrested are Ravi Patil, Kiran Gaikwad, Omkar Gunjal, Krishna Patil and Ashish Gaikwad.

"The showroom owner called the four, telling them that he had to recover a bike. We are investigating the matter and have registered a case of kidnapping and assault," said Gadade.