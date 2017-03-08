Biker killed in crash with speeding BEST in Malad, Mumbai



Ainul Navi Hasan Ansari

A 37-year-old biker died after a speeding BEST bus crashed into his two-wheeler in Malad (East) on Tuesday night. The police have arrested the driver of the bus.

The deceased, Ainul Navi Hasan Ansari, is a resident of Poisar. Ansari and owned an appliance repair shop in Andheri. He was on his way home on Tuesday night.

The police said when Ansari was riding towards Borivli from the service road off the Western Express Highway around 11pm, a speeding bus hit his bike. Ansari, who was wearing a helmet, was thrown off. Locals gathered at the spot and an angry mob didn’t allow the bus to move ahead.

The conductor and driver of the bus then rushed Ansari to Shatabdi hospital, where he was declared dead by the doctors. Ansari had multiple injuries on his body. The conductor then informed Ansari’s family by dialling the last dialled number on his phone, the police said.

The police have arrested Malang Asifali Patel (34), driver of the bus. "The driver has been booked under various sections of the Indian Penal Code," said Gyandev Pawar, sub-inspector of Dindoshi police station.

"He was the sole bread winner in his family comprising his wife and three daughters aged 13, 9 and 7. He was a safe rider and always wore a helmet. He died because of someone else's negligence. His family should be given fair compensation," said Shainul Ansari, Ainul’s brother.