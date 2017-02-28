Bikini model slaps presenter after he tries to rub her butt on a TV show

Bikini model Rayssa Teixeiro Melo and the presenter who tried to rub her butt. Pic/YouTube screengrab

A bikini model slapped a cheeky male presenter when he rubbed her butt while demonstrating how to apply sunscreen on a Brazilian television show

The Brazilian model Rayssa Teixeiro Melo had worn a tanga bikini bottom, tiny top and high heels. The male presenter was teaching how to protect themselves from sunburn when he had a go at her bum.

He even rubbed her abs

When the male presenter's hand wandered over her butt, she grabbed hold of his wrist and told him, "No, that's my bottom," before signalling the area as off-limits with her hands and adding sarcastically, "Do you know this part, the bum?" as the show's two other presenters looked on uncomfortably, as reported by DailyMail.

The presenter fumbled and asked the model for permission to rub some more suncream on her leg and engaged in small talk to calm her nerves - before going for her bottom again. This time, Rayssa had enough and she slapped him.

The programme continued for a few moments - but Rayssa looked disinteredted and even called the cheeky male presenter names. She ended up walking off the set after labelling him a 'clown' - but not before having to be separated as she threw studio cups at him from a nearby table and threatened to hit him again, as reported by Daily Mail.