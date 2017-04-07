Bill to protect journalists will be tabled on Friday

The long-standing demand of journalists, a law to protect them, will soon be in place. A bill to protect working journalists from attacks will be tabled in the state legislature today. If approved, the law, Journalists' Protection Act, will have provision for three years of imprisonment, and a fine of Rs 50,000.

The state cabinet approved the draft bill on Thursday evening. CM Devendra Fadnavis told the media that the bill will be introduced today, the last day of the budget session. He will himself table the bill, said sources. However, it will be known only today if the two houses decide to debate the bill, and make it a law to be implemented anytime soon.

Journalists across the state have been demanding such a law for the past 12 years. Recent attacks on scribes from various media houses forced them to raise the demand even vigorously.