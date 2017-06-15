Bimal Gurung may intensify Gorkhaland movement



Bimal Gurung, head of the Gorkha Janmukti Morcha (GJM), at a press conference. Pics/AFP

Gorkha Janmukti Morcha (GJM) chief Bimal Gurung yesterday threatened to intensify the movement for a separate Gorkhaland and urged the tourists not to visit Darjeeling as they might be inconvenienced.

"An indefinite bandh of the government and Gorkhaland Territorial Administration (GTA) offices has been called. The movement for Gorkhaland will be intensified," he said. Gurung also said he would resign from the post of GTA chief executive shortly.

He, however, added that the GJM MLAs will not resign from the West Bengal Assembly.

Police on high alert

The GJM led shutdown entered day three yesterday with rallies being held to demand a separate Gorkhaland state and police patrolling in troubled areas to quell any violence. Most shops in and around Chowbazar and Mall Road in the hill town were closed. Police was on high alert with patrolling under way in several areas. No untoward incident was reported till afternoon.