Bird hits Jet Airways flight, 150 passengers stranded at Varanasi airport

Varanasi: About 150 passengers of a Jet Airways flight were stranded at the Varanasi airport on Wednesday after a bird hit the flight while taking off. According to the captain, three blades of the right engine were damaged due to the hit.

The 9W 2423 flight from New Delhi-Khajuraho-Varanasi-New Delhi was unfit to fly, a Jet Airways official said. The flight was fully booked. About 100 passengers were ready to board in Varanasi and around 50 were already in the flight from Khajuraho bound to New Delhi.

Some of the passengers had international flights. The passengers who had to fly to other countries from New Delhi were also among those stranded at the airport. The passengers were not satisfied with the airline's response to their queries.

The airport officials had no clue about the next course of action and said they were waiting for information from the head office. It was not clear whether the airline would fly the passengers out on Wednesday.