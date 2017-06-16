Mumbai: Birthday boy, rescuer drown in Dahisar pond

Two boys drowned in a pond near Dahisar check naka on Wednesday where they went for a swim with around five other youths



Prashant Sitharsu's (inset) grieving family in Mira Road

One of the boys, Dhruva Ishwar Prasad Bhudmagar, who studied in Nashik and was in the city for the summer vacation, was to turn 16 yesterday, and the group was celebrating his birthday a day prior. After the celebrations, the friends decided to cool off in a pond near the Dahisar check naka.

Bhudmagar jumped in first, but when he failed to emerge from the waters, his friend and Mira Road resident, Prashant Sitharsu (20), went in to look for him. But he, too, didn't come up. The panicking friends, most of whom are school students, then alerted passers-by, who called the police.

The bodies were fished out late in the evening and handed over to the boys' families. An accidental death report was registered at Dahisar police station, said senior inspector Subhash Sawant.

Sitharsu was a third-year commerce student