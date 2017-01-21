Birthday gift kills! Bandra boy crashes to death on joyride in Mumbai

Barely four days after he received a Rs 15-lakh Ducati motorbike on his 18th birthday, MMK College student Subhan Baugwala crashed it on his way to college in Bandra; friend is critical



The mangled remains of the Ducati

Subhan Baugwala’s family are yet to comprehend the enormity of losing their son who crashed his brand new Ducati, an 18th birthday gift, into a divider at Bandra on his way to college yesterday. The pillion rider, Baugwala’s closest friend, Sultan Patel, is fighting for life in the ICU at Bombay Hospital.



Subhan with friend Sultan Patel

Subhan was wearing a helmet, said the police, who found the R15-lakh bike mangled at the accident spot at Bandra.

A first year student of MMK College in Bandra (West) and a resident of Mahim, Subhan had got the Ducati from his parents on his birthday on January 15. “Subhan was ecstatic about getting the bike as a gift. He kept telling us it was his best birthday gift ever. He loved super bikes. On Thursday, he left home to go to college. Within an hour we got a call from cops that he had met with an accident and taken to Bhabha hospital. When we reached the hospital we learned that he was dead and our world just crashed around us. He had just turned 18,” said a relative of Subhan.



The bike at the police station. Pic/Pradeep Dhivar

Wearing a helmet

Subhan’s cousin, Mohammad said, “He was a very cheerful and studious boy. As was his schedule, he picked up his best friend Sultan on his way to college. When they crossed the reclamation bridge junction, the bike apparently skidded and crashed into the divider. Subhan was wearing a helmet, yet he was seriously injured on his head and body. The head injury led to heavy blood loss and proved to be fatal. His final rites were performed on Thursday evening. Subhan has a younger brother. His family is completely shattered.”



Subhan Baugwala, who turned 18 on January 15

Tanveer, a friend of Subhan, said, “The family had bought the bike from an international bike dealer in Pune and Subhan simply loved it. He was very fond of bikes and cars and was always a safe rider. We don’t know what happened.”

Speeding to blame

According to the Bandra police, passers-by saw Subhan speeding towards Bandra from Mahim when the accident took place around 8.30am. Subhan died before admission to hospital and Sultan has been unconscious ever since the accident. He was initially taken to Bhabha hospital but was later shifted to Bombay Hospital for treatment.



Sultan Patel, the pillion rider, who fighting for his life at a city hospital

Senior inspector Pandit Thackrey of Bandra police station said, “The deceased had a driving licence and we found a helmet at the spot. The accident took place close to the reclamation bridge junction. Prima facie it was found that the biker was speeding and lost control. Both boys studied in the same college and were on the way there.”