American politician Hillary Clinton who is contesting for 2016 Presidential race, is celebrating her 68 th birthday on October 26. On the occasion, we present some interesting facts of the strong lady.

>> Hillary Clinton's maiden name was Hillary Diane Rodham. She was born on October 26, 1947, at Edgewater Hospital in Chicago, Illinois. Her father, Hugh Ellsworth Rodham managed a successful small business in the textile industry while her mother, Dorothy Emma Howell was a homemaker. Hillary has two younger brothers, Hugh and Tony.



Young Hillary. Pic/AFP

>> She went to public school where she participated in swimming, baseball, and other sports. She was also a Brownie (girl guide) and Girl Scout.

>> She was president of her senior class at Wellesley College where she majored in political science. Later Hillary studied law at Yale Law School.

Hillary Clinton with husband Bill. Pic/AFP

>> It was at Yale where she met Bill Clinton. In 1974, Hillary moved to Arkansas, where she married Bill Clinton a year after. Their daughter Chelsea was born in 1980 and during that time, Hillary worked as an attorney while raising her. She was also twice named to the list of 'The 100 Most Influential Lawyers in America.'

>> Hillary became the First Lady of United States of America when Bill was first elected president in 1992. As First Lady, Hillary was an advocate for health care reform and worked on many issues involving children and families. She travelled to more than 80 countries representing America.



>> Hillary won a Grammy in 1997 for Best Spoken Word Album for the audio version of her book 'It Takes a Village.'

Hillary Clinton

>> In 1998, the Clintons' relationship became the subject of much speculation when investigations revealed that the President had had an extramarital affair with White House intern Monica Lewinsky. People had mixed it came to her. Some women admired her strength and poise in private matters made public, some sympathised with her as a victim of her husband's insensitive behavior, others criticised her of cynically staying in a failed marriage.



>> In 2000, Hillary was elected to the U.S. Senate, becoming the first woman senator from New York. After the terrorist attacks of September 11, 2001, Hillary pushed the Bush administration to secure $20 billion to rebuild New York and fought to provide health care for first responders.



>> In 2003, Hillary released a 562-page autobiography, 'Living History.'



>> In early 2007, when Hillary campaigned for the Democratic nomination for the presidency, she was defeated by Barack Obama. Obama named her as his Secretary of State when he won the presidential election. Hillary became the third woman to serve as Secretary of State.



>>Hillary Clinton was named by the ForbesWoman magazine as the world’s no 1 Powerful Mom in its 2012 annual ranking list.



>> In 2014, Hillary and Bill welcomed their-daughter to Charlotte Clinton Mezvinsky.



>> In March 2015, Clinton's practice of using her own private email address and server while Secretary of State, instead of State Department servers, gained widespread public attention and concerns were raised about the preservation and security of department records.



>> After formally announcing her candidature for the President in the 2016 election, she is busy campaigning for it.