Birthday special: Interesting facts about Michelle Obama

Michelle Obama. Pic/AFP

There is more to Michelle Obama than just her style! On her 53rd birthday, we take a look at some of the interesting facts that make lawyer cum former First Lady of the United States so influential and loved.

>> Michelle Obama nee Michelle LaVaughn Robinson was born on January 17, 1964 to Fraser Robinson III, a city water plant employee and Marian a homemaker. Despite being diagnosed with multiple sclerosis at a young age, her father hardly ever missed a day of work.

>> Michelle studied sociology and African-American studies at Princeton University. After graduating from Harvard Law School in 1988, she joined the Chicago law firm Sidley & Austin, where she later met Barack Obama. (Read more)

>> She was Obama's senior in the law firm. Michelle initially declined invitations to go out on a date, saying it would be inappropriate, she eventually gave in. The rest, we know, is history.

>> The couple married on October 3, 1992. Barack and Michelle Obama have two children - Malia Ann and Natasha 'Sasha'.

Barack Obama and Michelle Obama. Pic/AFP

>> In 1993, she established an AmeriCorps national service program that provided training to young people pursuing careers in the public sector, before eventually working for the University of Chicago's University Medical Center.

>> When she was offered an interview for an executive position at the University of Chicago Medical Center — only, she couldn't find a babysitter. So, she took 4-month- old Sasha along with her.

>> Michelle Obama was initially wary of her husband's political ambitions but soon she diligently campaigned on his behalf and supported him in his career which led them both to the White House.

>> Michelle Obama supports causes of military families, parent awareness and her 'Let's Move' initiative which was created to help to solve the problem of childhood obesity.

>> The First Lady was known by the nickname of 'The Closer' during campaigning because she is skilled at persuading undecided voters to sign pledge cards - closing the deal

>> In May 2006, Essence listed her among '25 of the World's Most Inspiring Women.' In July 2007, Vanity Fair listed her among "10 of the World's Best Dressed People.' Michelle Obama is the only first lady to be ranked on Maxim's 'Hot 100' list. She is notably one of the few women in the spread who isn't basically nude, instead, she appears in one of her signature, sleeveless dresses.

>> Michelle appeared on the cover and in a photo spread in the March 2009 issue of Vogue. She had also appeared on the cover of Better Homes and Gardens magazine in 2011, the first person to do so in 48 years, and the first woman.

>> During the 2013 Academy Awards, she became the first First Lady to announce the winner of an Oscar (Best Picture which went to Argo).