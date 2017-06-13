Birthday wishes for Yuva Sena chief Aaditya Thackeray deface Mumbai



Banners wishing Yuva Sena chief Aaditya Thackeray line the roads in Kalanagar, Bandra. Pics/ Sameer Markande

Despite their leader and Yuva Sena chief Aaditya Thackeray's appeal against putting up banners on his birthday, party workers have lined up hoardings around Matoshree, the Thackeray family residence, and along the Western Express Highway.

Aaditya had on June 11 tweeted: "I humbly req all my well wishers n colleagues to not put up legal/ illegal hoardings to celebrate my birthday. Personal wishes are better."

I humbly req all my well wishers n colleagues to not put up legal/ illegal hoardings to celebrate my birthday. Personal wishes are better — Aaditya Thackeray (@AUThackeray) June 11, 2017

His birthday falls today. But Shiv Sena workers refused to comply with the 'request'.

View Photos: 12 Photos from Aaditya Thackeray's personal album

Not only have they defaced the city's skyline, but their hoardings and banners also cover major road signs.



Many such posters cover road signs

In defence of the defacement, several party workers claimed that the banners are an expression of their enthusiasm. "We cannot control everyone," was one such party worker's justification.

Ravi Raja, Congress group leader in the BMC, said it is up to party leaders to "educate" their workers against putting up banners in the city. "The civic administration should take strict action against those named on the banners."

The BMC has failed to bring in a policy outlawing banners. A proposed plan has been pending for the last three years.