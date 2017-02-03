Bizarre! Chennai doctors remove a live cockroach from woman's nose!



Representational picture

42-year-old Selvi, a domestic worker living in Injambakkam underwent an unbelievable experience on Tuesday. After waking up she felt an odd itching sensation in her nasal cavity.

Also read - Health: It's true! Cockroach milk has amazing nutrients, say researchers

Feeling concerned, she immediately visited a private hospital, where doctors theorised that a nasal growth could be the cause behind her sudden discomfort but couldn't do anything concrete to offer her relief.

Selvi then visited another hospital, but doctors were unsuccesful in identifying the block that was tormenting her. They however attempted to remove it through the use of a contraption that pumps water, but their efforts were in vain.

On visiting a third hospital, the 'crawling sensation', that Selvi felt was identified correctly as a foreign body, which was mobile, and hence a scan was recommended by the medicos.

After experiencing a grave struggle to breathe correctly and even a burning sensation, whenever the object inside her nose moved, Selvi went to the Stanley Medical College Hospital on Wednesday, where doctors finally removed the obstruction with the aid of a torch and a nasal endoscope. The entire procedure took 45 minutes.

To everyone's surprise, it turned out to be a live full grown cockroach. How the bug managed to enter the woman's nose baffled the medical team and they were further puzzled when the endoscope revealed that the insect was moving.

This is not a first time that a cockroach was removed from a person's body. In 2015, a 19-year-old boy in China went to the doctors complaining of an earache. To his shock, the doctors found that a female cockroach had entered his ear several weeks ago and had also laid 25 eggs in his ear canal. A total of 26 roaches were removed from his ear.