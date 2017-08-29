Bizarre! Hungry man stabs mother, feasts on her heart

After his neighbours refused to give him food, he fought with his mother in a drunken state and killed her



Deprived of food, a 27-year-old man in a drunken condition allegedly stabbed his mother to death and later feasted on her heart with a touch of 'chatni' and pepper, at Kolhapur on Monday afternoon. An hour later, he was spotted walking out of the house with blood dripping from his hands. The Shahupuri police arrested accused Sunil Kuchakurni, a resident of Mahawala Vasat in Tararani chowk and registered a case of murder. The deceased has been identified as Yelava (65).

Speaking to mid-day, Sanjay More, senior inspector of Shahupuri police station, said, "Sunil, who works as a labourer at a construction site, is married with three kids. However, his wife stays at her maternal house in Mumbai, along with the children. On the day of the incident, Sunil, who was heavily drunk, had first gone to his neighbour's house asking for food. But when he did not get anything to eat, he went to his own house."

"After entering the house, he started fighting with his mother. Suddenly, in a fit of rage, he gagged her and then stabbed her to death. Later, he took out her heart and placed it on a plate. We found chatni and pepper spray at his house, which he had sprinkled on the heart. We suspect he ate a part of it. He has been arrested and further investigation into the matter is on," he added.

