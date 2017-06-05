Bizarre! Man upsets neighbours by burying wife in lawn of his house



Representational Picture

The Ghaziabad Development Authority (GDA) has refused to take action against a retired IAS officer who has angered neighbours by burying his wife in the lawn of his residence here.

A GDA official has reportedly told the Ghaziabad administration that the conditions governing the allotment of plot on which the house stands is silent on the issue of burial and so there cannot be a case of violation of rules.

It all began when former IAS officer Tulsi Gaur buried his wife Sheila Gaur, 66, in the lawn of his three-storeyed premises situated in Shakti Khand in Indirapuram.

The wife had reportedly willed to be buried there.

When neighbours objected, the officer said he was committed to meeting his wife's wish and that they were free to move the court.

When a large number of furious people gathered outside the residence, the police were called. Then came Additional District Magistrate Preety Jaiswal.

When residents objected that Hindus should be cremated and not buried, the officer cited the case of late Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J. Jayalalithaa to back his case.

When some residents threatened to exhume the body, officer Jaiswal warned them not to do so.

The GDA clarified that the plot was allotted in the name of Shiela Gaur and so she was its rightful owner.

That is no consolation to the residents of Indirapuram who say a residential locality cannot be converted into a burial ground.