Bizarre! Pakistani lands at Delhi Airport, claims he's an ISI agent looking to defect to India

In a bizarre incident that took place at the Delhi Airport on Friday, a Pakistani national, who had just arrived on an Air India flight from Dubai, claimed that he was an ISI agent and looking to stay in India.

"Hello, I am an ISI agent. But I don't wish to continue any further and want to remain in India," the Pakistani passport holder, identified as Muhammad Ahmad Sheikh Muhammad Rafiq by PTI, reportedly told a help desk at Delhi's Indira Gandhi Airport on Friday.

Rafiq approached a help desk at the airport and conveyed to a lady at the counter that he wanted to share information about Pakistan's snooping agency, ISI, Hindustan Times reported.

Taken aback by his statement, the lady quickly informed security officials who detained him immediately and informed the central intelligence agencies.

The 38-year-old Rafiq had arrived in India on Air India's flight from Dubai and was further booked for Kathmandu. However, he

did not take the next flight and decided to break journey and walked up to the help-desk counter at the airport.



During questioning, Rafiq said he was connected with the ISI but had decided to call it a day and remain in India, officials said.



He was whisked away to an undisclosed destination where he was being questioned by sleuths from various central intelligence agencies, they said, adding his claims were being verified.

(With agency inputs)