Bizarre Butt Flip Cup challenge is taking over the internet

The Butt Flip Challenge. Pic/Instagram

While now the mannequin challenge is slowly losing its sheen, another new Internet craze seems to have taken over. It is called the Butt Flip Cup and it is making a comeback.

Called the Butt Flip Cup, the challenge involves a challenger flipping a cup over using only their backside.

The game was first invented in sororities in the US a few years ago. Now, the challenge is making a comeback.

After completing the challenge they upload the video onto Instagram or Snapchat with the hashtag #bootyflipcup.

According to Daily Star, one girl who played the game as early as 2012 was recorded, racking up one million views.