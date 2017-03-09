E-paper

Bizarre Video! Traffic Police tow bike with owner after he refuses to get down

By mid-day online correspondent | Posted 09-Mar-2017Now Available on the mid-day iOS App, Download Now


A grab of the video

In a rather strange occurrence that took place in Kanpur in Uttar Pradesh, the city traffic police towed a motorbike along with the owner since he refused to get down from the bike.

According to a report in ANI, both the motorbike and as well as the owner of the vehicle were towed by the towing vehicle.

The bizarre happenings were recorded in a mobile by the friend of the owner. Some reports claimed that the bike was parked in a no parking zone outside the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) branch in Kanpur.

You May Like

MORE FROM JAGRAN

0 Comments

    Leave a Reply