Bizarre video: Woman breastfeeds piglet on live television

A reporter was left speechless after an interviewee began breastfeeding a pig live on television.

The journalist was asking locals in Lima, Peru, how their business had been affected by floods. One woman, a farmer who sold pigs, was explaining how her animals have been evacuated from their fields.

To everyone's surprise, the woman lifts her shirt and raises the piglet to her right nipple and suddenly starts to feed it.

The cameraman appears to be a little shy and as soon as she takes her breast and pans away the camera. While some locals are seen looking at her in bewilderment while others in funny disbelief.

It isn't known why the woman made the decision to feed the pig from her own breasts but some have speculated she was making a point about how the extreme weather had affected food production.

