BJP, Congress members trade blows in Gujarat Assembly



Cong MLAs after they were 'attacked' by BJP MLAs. Pic/PTICong MLAs after they were 'attacked' by BJP MLAs. Pic/PTI

Gandhinagar: The Gujarat Assembly witnessed stormy scenes on Thursday as members of the ruling BJP and opposition Congress came to blows over suicides of farmers in the state, leaving Minister Nirmala Wadhvani and Congress member Baldev Thakore injured.

The chaos began during discussion on a question by Congress' Amreli legislator Paresh Dhanani about farmers committing suicide in the state. Even as Minister of State for Home Pradipsinh Jadeja tried to say he had answered this earlier, Dhanani, Thakore and others rushed to the Speaker's podium.