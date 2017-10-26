It's that time of year when political parties fall all over themselves trying to woo north Indians in the city. They have been putting up banners and hoardings in Juhu and Vile Parle on the occasion of Chhath Puja. Interestingly, the policy, which bans hoardings by political parties, is still in cold storage. Still, all hoardings need written permission from the civic body.

Hoardings by political parties at Vile Parle. Pics/ Atul Kamble

Last night, workers from the Bharatiya Janata Party and the Congress were seen putting up big banners in Juhu and Vile Parle. While most other political parties have reduced their banner and hoarding presence, the two largest national parties couldn't care less about rules when it comes to wooing voters. The BJP that has come in power in the state after winning from several north Indian dominated areas in Mumbai, now wants to ensure that the vote-bank is kept happy.

Around 3 am this morning, BJP party workers were seen putting up huge banners on the roadside and on the road medians, welcoming citizens arriving in Juhu to perform Chhath Puja rituals. Many of the banners and hoardings had photos of local BJP leaders along with the party's top bosses. The banners were also put up by Congress party workers around the Juhu and Vile Parle areas.

The stage being set for Chhath Puja celebrations at Juhu beach today



Tempo full of hoardings that the police sent back

Someone has put up slogan boards along the middle of Juhu beach

Despite the banner policy not being cleared, the high court had, in a November 2014 order, told the police to go ahead and take action on hoardings complaints. The Santacruz police managed to stop a few hoardings from coming up outside Juhu beach this morning. An on-duty police officer from Santacruz police station, who did not wish to be named, said, "There were some people who had come with a tempo full of banners but, after we asked them for permissions, they told us they did not have any. When we told them we would take action against them if they tried to put them up, they quickly left the spot."