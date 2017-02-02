BJP accuses Shiv Sena of Rs 70k cr scam in BMC



Ashish Shelar

The BJP took its rivalry with the Shiv Sena to an unprecedented level yesterday, accusing the latter of a R70,000-crore scam in the BMC.

City BJP president Ashish Shelar alleged that the Sena-ruled BMC has not furnished accounts of expenditure worth R69,899.52 crore between 2007 and 2012. He said the

accounts of the money given to various contractors in this period were still not available.

"Who are these contractors who were paid? What were the works assigned to them? And in which bank in Bandra East was the money deposited?" Ashish asked at a media conference.

"I demand a response from the Sena leadership and chairman of the standing committee. I had made a similar demand in the past as well," he said.

"The Sena's understanding of the survey is completely wrong, because the very document says in the beginning that the information furnished was insufficient and incomplete. I don't understand why they decided to celebrate the ranking and praise the government which they have criticised for presenting a 'bad' budget on Wednesday," said Shelar.

The BJP president said the survey covers only four of the BMC's services – piped water supply, storm water management, sewage management and public sanitation, but other important services and projects such as waste management, transport, overall water management, health and many others have not been considered.