Gujarat polls: BJP asks for 'Padmavati's pre-screening for Rajput representatives

The Gujarat Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has written a letter to the Election Commission and the state's chief electoral officer, requesting their intervention to arrange a pre-screening of 'Padmavati' film for selected Rajput representatives.

The letter comes on the heels of upcoming Assembly elections in Gujarat to be held on December 9 and and December 14. Sanjay Leela Bhansali's period drama is slated for a December 1 release.

The letter to the poll body reads, ¿At a time when the election code of conduct is in place, we request your kind intervention to arrange a pre-release screening/viewing of the film for selected Rajput representatives. This will help to alleviate their raised temper and to provide a fair opportunity to prevent unnecessary creation of tension.¿

The party further said that they have received several requests from Rajputs stating that the flick based on the real life story of Rani Padmavati has shown her character and the entire Rajput community in poor light "under the guise of creativity".

The letter also stated that the community feels that the film will lead to unrest and heartburn to community and can unnecessarily vitiate the atmosphere of the state.

The party, however, said that it is in support of promoting creativity and protecting the right of freedom of speech, but it cannot be "oblivious of the concerns and feelings of this elite clan."

¿We are sure that our reasonable request will be honored and a screening/reviewing of the film before its release is held at the earliest for Rajput representatives jointly with the Election Commission. Expecting a favorable response from you esteemed office at the earliest,¿ the letter concluded.

The period drama starring Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh and Shahid Kapoor has been facing flak from various communal groups.

In October, a group of people even destroyed a huge Padmavati-inspired rangoli made by a Surat artist on the occasion of Diwali.