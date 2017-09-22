BJP demands property tax rebate for societies that follow BMC's 'waste plan'

In a move that's likely to be hailed by residential societies across the city, the BJP has suggested that corporator funds be utilised to help societies build wet waste composting units on their premises. In June, the BMC had decided it would stop collecting wet garbage from big housing societies and commercial establishments, which are spread out on an area over 20,000 square metres or generate over 100 kg garbage daily. The rule will come into effect from October 2. On September 18, Ajoy Mehta extended the October 2 deadline for three months. But the BMC stated that this extension would only be offered to societies that can provide in writing that they will start composting in three months.

The BJP proposal can help cash-strapped housing societies implement the Centre's new waste management plan.

Former corporator and BJP district president Vinod Shelar, along with 20 party corporators from the western suburbs, met BMC chief Ajoy Mehta recently to discuss the proposal. In a letter to BJP corporators, Shelar said, "The BMC should create a special fund for helping housing societies, which are unable to afford procurement and installation of composting units. In order to encourage the initiate, societies that are actively engaging in composting, without any financial help from another source, should be given property tax rebate between 5 percent and 10 per cent."

Hailing the initiative, Shelar said, "Waste segregation is the need of the hour. Several corporators want to contribute to this initiative by offering financial support under the Swachh Mumbai scheme to societies that may not have adequate funds to set up composting plants."



Shelar added that the BMC chief had agreed to the proposal and said that he would write to the state to ensure corporator funds are utilised.

The new waste management plan seeks to reduce the burden of waste on two of the city's main dumping grounds in Deonar and Mulund, both of which have long reached their capacity.

The city generates about 9,000 metric tons of garbage daily, of which 1,000 metric tons is construction and demolition debris. Currently, only Kanjurmarg dumping ground is equipped for scientific processing of waste.