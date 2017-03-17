BJP does U-turn on its promise, plans to contest committee elections

City BJP president Ashish Shelar has confirmed that BJP corporators will be allowed to run for the elections

Priorities, like loyalty, are fickle in politics. Less than a month after CM Devendra Fadnavis announced that the BJP would not contest any committee election in the BMC and would support the Shiv Sena instead, the party has gone back on its promise. It will now allow its corporators to run for chairmanship of ward committees, popularly called 'prabhag'. Elections to the ward committees will be conducted next week.

Apart from the four statutory committees -- civic house, standing committee, improvement committee and education committee — there are 17 ward committees distributed across 24 administrative wards. The ward committees handle development and civic-related issues at the ward level like road repairs, beautification of a garden and repairs of storm water drains. Sources said CM’s decision against contesting committee elections did not go down well with many of his corporators who had been expecting plum posts.

"We will contest the elections on our own strength. Neither we will support a party nor we will demand support," Mumbai BJP president Ashish Shelar said.