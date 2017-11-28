BJP fields Prasad Lad for Council bypoll; Narayan Rane awaits turn

Former Congress leader Narayan Rane yesterday claimed that had he been given a chance to contest the Legislative Council polls slated for December 7, he would have won by 12 to 14 votes

Former Congress leader Narayan Rane yesterday claimed that had he been given a chance to contest the Legislative Council polls slated for December 7, he would have won by 12 to 14 votes.



Narayan Rane

Rane claimed that even if there was staunch opposition from the Shiv Sena, maximum votes would have come from the Uddhav Thackeray-led party itself. "I met Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis at Varsha at 9.30pm yesterday. During the meeting, he put before me the stand of the BJP, and I agreed to it and decided not to contest the (MLC) polls. Prasad Lad was given the opportunity and he filled his form," Rane told reporters.

The BJP yesterday announced its Maharashtra unit vice-president Lad as its candidate for the Legislative Council bypoll slated for December 7. The bypoll is being held for the seat vacated by Rane who quit the Congress in September. On being asked if his name was dropped due to opposition from the Shiv Sena, he said it was BJP's and the CM's prerogative to decide on how much importance to give to Sena's opposition.