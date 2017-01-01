BJP government in Arunachal Pradesh with 33 PPA MLAs



A file pic of Arunachal CM Pema Khandu with PM Modi. Pic/PTI

Itanagar: In a dramatic development, BJP formed a new government in Arunachal Pradesh on Saturday with 33 MLAs of PPA led by CM Pema Khandu joining the party, two days after he was suspended by his own party.

“Lotus has finally bloomed in Arunachal. People will see a new dawn of development in the New Year under new government. After several years of Congress misrule we observed that there was no visible development in the state,” CM Pema Khandu said.

PPA blames BJP for 'hijacking' MLAs

PPA on Saturday accused BJP of hijacking its MLAs to install its government in the state. “Most MLAs treat PPA as a transit camp. We’ll not allow it any more,” PPA President Kahfa Bengia said.