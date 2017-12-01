BJP interfering in people's personal rights: Mamata

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee today accused the BJP of "interfering" in people's personal rights by "forcing" them to link their bank accounts and mobile numbers with their Aadhaar numbers

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee today accused the BJP of "interfering" in people's personal rights by "forcing" them to link their bank accounts and mobile numbers with their Aadhaar numbers. Addressing a public meeting here she said no government in a democracy can take away people's personal rights which could compromise their safety and security. Reiterating her stand not to link her Aadhaar number with her bank accounts and and mobile number, she said, "Let them disconnect my mobile. The Centre is interfering with the people's personal rights by forcing them to link their bank accounts and mobile numbers with their Aadhaar number."



Mamata Banerjee

According to Banerjee, "They should first ensure that safety and security of bank accounts of any person will not be jeopardised by linking Aadhaar with bank accounts." Hitting out at the NDA government, she said "There is a government that is more busy in giving lectures than working for the benefit of the people."

"The BJP is practising divisive politics by bringing in a sharp division among people directly. It is also trying to put people of one religion or community against another to vitiate the situation in the country," she alleged.

"How dare they (BJP) criticise me of being partial to a certain section of people - it is absolutely baseless. I work for all sections of the people belonging to different religions and communities and try to alleviate the social and economic standings of those deprived," she said.

"The prime minister stops addressing a rally at the time of azan or prayer in any nearby mosque. Why doesn't he follow this even during the elections?" Banerjee questioned. At the meeting, the chief minister announced bifurcation of North 24 Parganas district, whose Basirhat sub-division would be made a new district soon as wound Sundarbans in South 24 Parganas district.