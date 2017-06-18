BJP is ready for mid-term polls

BJP President Amit Shah in Maharashtra to up party spirits, will meet Uddhav today to work on the BJP-Sena relationship

BJP president Amit Shah and CM Devendra Fadnavis at the BJP office in Dadar on Saturday. Pic/Pradeep Dhivar

A day ahead of his crucial meeting with Shiv Sena chief Udhav Thackeray, BJP president Amit Shah said that his party was working in each of 288 Assembly seats for raising its number in the next polls and form the government without any crutches from allies.

Shah, who is on a three-day visit to Mumbai, sounded the bugle to this effect at a series of meetings with ministers, legislators and office-bearers. He confirmed this, replying to a question by mid-day on Saturday. “I have asked state unit to increase party strength in Maharashtra. I have asked them to work in each seat (so that we win maximum),” he said when asked what was his plan to form a majority government in 2019.

Shah also dismissed a possibility of a mid-term poll in Maharashtra. “CM (Devendra Fadnavis) had said that our party is ready for it (mid-term poll). Let me tell you that Fadnavis government is working brilliantly and it will complete a five-year term,” he said, adding that the government was very sensitive in dealing with farmers' issue.

Coming back to troublesome allies, Shah said the partners were not much of a difficulty for the BJP (when it came to handling them).

When asked if the BJP would consider names suggested by the Sena for presidential poll, a cryptic Shah said he would even consider a name that the media suggested. The Sena has asked BJP to consider farm scientist MS Swaminathan for a term in Rashtrapati Bhavan. The BJP is reaching out to all parties that have voting rights to bring about a consensus on candidature.

Shah will meet Uddhav at Thackeray's Kalanagar residence today. The two are expected to not only discuss presidential polls but also state-related issues.

Shah's words of wisdom

Do not think what party has given you. But ponder over what you are giving to the BJP. Remember that you exist because of the party. Imagine what will happen to you if the party doesn't exist. If you want to experience this then go into a room where darkness prevails, close your eyes and subtract the BJP from yourself.

Gain more strength for the BJP so that others (read Shiv Sena) don't dare target us. Don't just rely on a fact that we will win next polls because of Narendra Modi's popularity, but you all must try that your own electoral merit is ensured.